Health Ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Conference Call on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold a teleconference Friday evening to discuss response measures to COVID-19.The secretary general for the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office will also take part in the talks starting at 7 p.m.South Korea's quarantine authorities said during the meeting Seoul will share the achievements of its quarantine system in areas such as swift and accurate information disclosure, special entry procedures and the operation of treatment centers for patients with mild symptoms.The government also expects the virtual conference to serve as an opportunity for the three countries to coordinate a system to fight the crisis together.The trilateral health ministers' gathering is the first of its kind since the outbreak.