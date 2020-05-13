Asiana Airlines Posts Over 200 Bln Won in Operating Loss in Q1

Photo : KBS News

Asiana Airlines has posted an operating loss of 208-point-two billion won in the first quarter.The loss, revealed by South Korea’s second-largest carrier in a regulatory filing on Friday, widened from the 11-point-eight billion won loss in the same quarter last year.The company’s revenues also plunged 21-point-five percent on-year to nearly one-point-13 trillion won while its net loss grew to 549 billion won from 84-point-three billion won.A sharp decline in demand from February following coronavirus-related travel restrictions on South Koreans by a growing number of countries was partly attributed to the company's performance. The company has also been struggling with years of mounting debt.A local consortium of HDC Hyundai Development Company and Mirae Asset Daewoo signed a deal last December to acquire the airline for two-point-five trillion won. However, there's speculation the deal may not go as planned amid dismal prospects for the airline industry amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.Asiana said it will put into place a more stringent emergency management regime to overcome the crisis, including putting its entire workforce on unpaid leave for a set period of days every month until business normalizes.