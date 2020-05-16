S. Korea Reports 19 New Virus Cases with 9 Local Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-37.Of the new cases detected throughout Friday, nine are domestic infections and ten are imported cases.It's the first time in the week since cases spiked due to the recent Itaewon cluster that local infections have dropped back below ten.Eight of the ten cases from overseas were detected during airport screening while two others were later confirmed in Gyeonggi Province.To date, 89 percent of total infections are South Korean citizens.Thirty more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to nine-thousand-851.Over 900 patients are still being treated.Two more coronavirus deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 262.