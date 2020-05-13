Gov't Mulls Using Technology to Improve COVID-19 Visitor Logs

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government will discuss using IT systems to compile visitor logs at business establishments in efforts to better contain the coronavirus.During a briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, Park said a delay in verifying visitors to Itaewon clubs caused by inaccuracies in existing logs was the main reason the latest cluster outbreak ended up spreading so far.He noted the Itaewon incident marks the first cluster infections since the social distancing campaign transitioned into so-called everyday life distancing guidelines.The minister said 40 percent of related cases are secondary transmissions, where a COVID-19 patient spread the virus to family and their local community.He said some people are giving false statements and violating self-isolation rules, and stressed that such actions put the local community in danger in this time-sensitive fight against the virus.