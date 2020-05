Photo : YONHAP News

AFP news agency reports that more than four-point-five million novel coronavirus cases have been officially detected across the globe with more than three-quarters of infections in Europe and the United States.This comes 136 days after China told the World Health Organization that a mysterious pneumonia-like illness had broken out in Wuhan, Hubei Province late last year.According to the AFP tally on Friday, at least four-point-five million-38-hundred infections have been reported globally including 305-thousand-424 deaths.Europe is the hardest hit region, with more than one-point-84 million cases and over 164-thousand-100 deaths.The United States has recorded one-point-43 million cases and over 86-thousand-850 fatalities.