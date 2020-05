Photo : KBS News

Gasoline prices nationwide continue to fall for nearly four straight months.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline dropped eight-point-four won to one-thousand-249-point-three won per liter in the second week of May.The price of diesel also dropped eight-point-three won this week to one-thousand-60-point-five won.International oil prices have rebounded but remain under 30 dollars per barrel.The price of South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude recorded 27-point-six dollars per barrel, up one-point-eight dollars from last week. The rise is expected to affect local gas prices in the coming weeks.