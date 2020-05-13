Itaewon-linked Infections Rise to 162; 56,000 Tested So Far

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 56-thousand people have been tested for COVID-19 related to the Itaewon cluster outbreak and 162 have tested positive.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters unveiled the latest tally during a briefing on Saturday afternoon.The Headquarters added that despite expanded testing, new daily infections are numbering around 30, without a sharp surge in the spread.Meanwhile the Education Ministry is running coronavirus tests on teachers and faculty members who visited Seoul's Itaewon area during the recent holiday from late April to early May. The Defense Ministry is also looking into soldiers who may have visited the area.Local governments are clamping down on nightlife venues and setting up task forces to inspect whether academies, libraries and Internet cafes are abiding by quarantine guidelines.Authorities will also conduct checks over the weekend on entertainment and religious facilities which pose high infection risks.