Gov't Holds Talks With Japan, China To Discuss Easing Movement Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said Saturday South Korea is holding talks with other countries to explore ways to expand movement and exchanges across borders which have been restricted due to the pandemic.In a COVID-19 briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae discussed a conference call held Friday between the health ministers of Korea, China and Japan.He said allowing the movement of essential personnel requires government-wide talks and as a proposal has been made, follow-up talks will continue between health ministers and through diplomatic channels.During Friday's virtual meeting on COVID-19 cooperation, the three sides shared policy measures and discussed quarantine in the post-coronavirus era.Seoul's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo proposed expanding cross-border movement for essential personnel such as scientists, doctors and businesspeople.Son did not elaborate on details, but underlined the significance of the trilateral talks held for the first time since the outbreak.He said it's critical for the three Northeast Asian neighbors to jointly respond to the virus due to their regional proximity.