Advocacy Group for Frm. Sex Slaves Vows to Improve Accounting Practices

Photo : KBS News

A civic group that advocates for the rights of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has pledged to have its accounting records objectively verified through an agency recommended by the Korea Institute of Certified Public Accountants.In a press release Friday, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said it will seek to redeem its transparency through external verification of its accounting following accusations raised by the media.The council has been under scrutiny after one elderly victim openly criticized its use of donated funds.The group said to ensure objectivity, it will not choose the audit agency but have one recommended by the Korea Institute of Certified Public Accountants, for which it has already mailed a request.Regarding a media report highlighting inconsistencies found in its accounting figures, the council said it humbly accepts criticism over mistakes and inaccuracies in its accounting and disclosures and vowed to improve practices through the help of professional accountants.But it said it will sternly respond to malicious media reports including embezzlement accusations.Reports have alleged that while the council and its preceding organization received one-point-three billion won in state subsidies from 2016 to last year, only 500 million won was disclosed in a statement submitted to the National Tax Service.