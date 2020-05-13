46% of Households Apply for Relief Funds in First 5 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Saturday that over nine-point-nine million households, or around 46 percent, applied for the emergency disaster relief funds from Monday to Friday this week.The requested payment surpasses six-point-six trillion won provided in credit card points.By region, Gyeonggi Province accounts for 26 percent of the total amount, followed by Seoul at 22 percent.The COVID-19 payout is available to all households, ranging from 400-thousand won for single-person households and one million won for families of four or more.The online application period began Monday for those wishing to receive the payments through their check or credit cards.Others wanting to receive the money in the form of vouchers or prepaid cards can begin applying from this coming Monday at local community service centers.To avoid crowding, this week through Friday, a designated day system was introduced for people to apply online on given days depending on the last number of their year of birth.