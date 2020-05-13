Pentagon Says It Is Too Early to Resume Joint Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday it is still too early to resume military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing that the two sides have not fully restored all exercises in the face of the pandemic.He said "there's a lot that has to take place" before that can be done, but added the U.S. Forces Korea have continued with maneuvering, flying and tabletop exercises.He said USFK has been working with the South Korean military throughout and will continue to do so.The allies postponed their springtime combined military drills slated for March amid the spread of the virus.Hoffman did not give details on the Defense Trilateral Talks involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held online this past Wednesday, but said that talks continue on the need for cooperation during current circumstances.In an earlier media release, the Pentagon said the three-way meeting discussed North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, regional security, the coronavirus pandemic and ways to boost security cooperation.