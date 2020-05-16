Menu Content

S. Korea Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-50.
 
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, six are domestic infections and seven are imported cases.
 
Four of the seven cases from overseas were detected during airport screening while two others were later confirmed in South Gyeongsang Province.
 
The daily number of new infections remained below 20 for the second straight day, showing signs of a slowdown after the recent spikes from the Itaewon cluster.
 
Thirty-seven more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to nine-thousand-888.
 
About 900 patients are still being treated in quarantine, while 17-thousand-660 people are awaiting their test results.
 
The nation reported no new deaths, keeping the death toll at 262.
