Offline Applications for Relief Payouts to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

Local banks across the nation will begin to receive offline applications for the government's emergency coronavirus relief funds from Monday.Last week, local credit card companies started receiving online application through their websites and mobile phone applications, and offline applications will be available from Monday at local banks.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said that people who wish to receive the financial aid in the form of regional gift certificates and prepaid cards may apply at community centers across the nation from 9 a.m. Monday.Some provincial governments will take the applications through their homepages or separate websites.The head of a household may apply for the payouts depending on the final digit of the year of birth, like the nation's mask rationing system.