Moon: Spirit of 1980 Democratization Movement Should be Inscribed in Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said that the spirit of the 1980 pro-democracy movement in Gwangju should be inscribed in a new constitution.The president made the remarks in a special interview aired on Sunday on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Democratization Movement.Moon told the Gwangju regional station of MBC that the democratic ideas of the movement and the 1987 pro-democracy protests are values that the nation must cherish and uphold, adding the history of the country's democratization movement will be properly expressed only when the democratic ideas are inscribed in the constitution.The president said that if the amendment of the constitution is discussed again, the spirit of the Gwangju movement should be reflected in the preamble.In addition, Moon stressed the need to find the truth about who ordered the use of military force against civilians during the Gwangju uprising.He said that the nation has to uncover how the helicopter shooting was done and expose the massive operation that was carried out to conceal and distort the truth.Moon added that efforts to uncover the truth about the uprising are not just for legal punishment against those who are responsible, but a path toward "genuine reconciliation and unity" based on truth.