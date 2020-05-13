Moon to Convene Meeting on State Fiscal Health Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will convene a meeting of the ruling bloc next week to discuss ways to deal with the rapid rise in the country's fiscal spending amid efforts to ride out the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.President Moon will preside over a meeting of the government, the ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office next Monday.The meeting is likely to focus on how to manage the pace of fiscal spending as the country is steeping up fiscal expansion to guard the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.According to the Finance Ministry, the country's sovereign debt is forecast to rise to 819 trillion won this year if the two rounds of the supplementary budget are included.The projected debt would be 13-point-eight trillion won more than the 2020 national budget of 805-point-two trillion won.Taking into account the additional supplementary budget of some 30 trillion won to come, the national debt is predicted to rise to as high as 44-point-four percent of the country's estimated gross domestic product for this year. The ratio is higher than 39-point-eight percent the government predicted in its previous fiscal policy plan for 2019-2023.