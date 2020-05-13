Prime Minister: Third Supplementary Budget Will be Larger than Previous Budgets

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday that the third supplementary budget that the government is drawing up will be larger than the previous two, which marked eleven-point-seven trillion won and 12-point-two trillion won, respectively.Appearing on a KBS program, the prime minister said that the government will try to reduce the issuance of bonds through expenditure restructuring in order to address concerns about the country's fiscal health.Chung also said that high school seniors will return to their onsite classrooms from Wednesday as scheduled, and those in other grades will return to school gradually over the following weeks.The prime minister is expecting that the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for a significant period of time, adding the local economy could rebound when conditions in other countries improve.Regarding the deadlocked defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States, Chung said that an agreement was formed in the working-level talks recently, but the two sides have yet to strike a deal due to the disapproval of President Donald Trump.