Photo : YONHAP News

About 230 South Koreans arrived home from Russia on a special flight on Sunday after having been grounded there due to the coronavirus pandemic.According to the South Korean Embassy in Russia, a Korean Air flight with about 230 passengers aboard departed from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at around 7 p.m. Saturday. The flight reportedly arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning.The embassy said that the special flight was arranged with cooperation from an association of South Koreans in Moscow, Korean Air and Russian aviation authorities.Similar special flights brought back South Koreans from Russia on April 7, 14 and 25.