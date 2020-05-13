Military to Test All Incoming Conscripts for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities will screen all new conscripts for the novel coronavirus from Monday to contain the spread of the virus in military barracks.Jeong Eun-kyeong, the head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unveiled the plan on Sunday during a daily press briefing.The government plans to test about 63-hundred draftees a week for the next eight weeks, utilizing pooled testing in which samples from multiple people will be pooled together and tested simultaneously.Jeong said that the decision was made in light of more COVID-19 cases among people in their 20s than in other age groups and high risks of mass infections from a single patient in military barracks.Health authorities plan to decide on whether to continue testing if they find no infection during the eight-week screening.