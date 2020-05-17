Education Ministry Braces for School Reopening

Photo : YONHAP News

As schools are scheduled to reopen this week amid lingering concerns about COVID-19, the Education Ministry said it is drawing up measures to minimize infection risks for students.Vice Education Minister Park baeg-beom said on Sunday that education offices are producing diverse measures to address concerns over the reopenings that start with high school seniors on Wednesday.Park said that the offices are studying various options, such as reducing class sizes, students coming to school every other day or every other week.The vice minister said that the government cannot apply uniform guidelines to all schools as things are different between those in large cities and those in rural areas.The ministry said that local municipalities are coming up with measures such as keeping distance between students in classrooms and minimizing the use of libraries and other facilities for common use.