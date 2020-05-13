Rain Forecast for S. Korea Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will see rain on Monday afternoon beginning with Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the rain will continue through Tuesday, forecasting up to 200 millimeters of rain for eastern parts of Gangwon Province and 50 to 150 millimeters for other parts of Gangwon and northern parts of Gyeonggi Province.Seoul and southern parts of Gyeonggi Province are expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters, while Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces are forecast to have 20 to 60 millimeters.Strong winds and lightning are forecast to hit parts of the country, with hail projected for inland areas of the central region.Due to the rain, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to drop to 17 to 28 degrees Celsius.