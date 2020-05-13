Menu Content

Police Question Man over Apparent Suicide of Apartment Security Guard

Write: 2020-05-18 10:21:14Update: 2020-05-18 11:14:45

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who is allegedly responsible for the death of an apartment security guard was questioned by police for eleven hours on Sunday. 

The Seoul Gangbuk Police Station called in the man, surnamed Shim, at around 1 p.m. to question him about his alleged abuse of the security guard Choi Hee-seok.

The 49-year-old, a resident in an apartment complex in northern Seoul, is accused of assaulting the guard verbally and physically multiple times after Choi moved his parked car to organize vehicles in a crowded parking lot last month.  

Choi was found dead last Sunday with a note in which he said he didn't deserve the unfairness. His death by apparent suicide prompted a public outcry calling for stern punishment of Shim. 

The suspect reportedly denied most of the allegations during police questioning.
