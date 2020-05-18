Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Less than 20 New Coronavirus Cases for 3rd Day in Row

Write: 2020-05-18 10:34:43Update: 2020-05-18 10:47:50

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported less than 20 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day as a cluster of infections linked to clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon area showed signs of dying down. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) announced 15 COVID-19 cases compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Monday, lifting the national tally to 11-thousand-65. 

The country reported 13 cases on Sunday and 19 cases on Saturday. 

Of the latest cases, only five were local transmissions - two from Gyeonggi Province, two from North Chungcheong Province and one in Daegu.

The other 10 were imports from overseas, including seven detected at airport checkpoints. The virus-related death toll rose by one to 263, while 16 more patients were declared fully recovered, bringing that total to nine-thousand-904.
