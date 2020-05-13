Pres. Moon Attends May 18 Gwangju Uprising Commemorative Event

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended on Monday a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.The president previously attended in 2017 and 2019, making this his third appearance at the ceremony.Some 400 people were in attendance at the event held at the May 18 Democracy Square in Gwangju, including men of merit and bereaved families, as well as political leaders.The presidential office said the ceremony sought to remember the sacrifices made to create momentum for national unity.In particular, the top office said this year’s event is significant in that it’s the first to be held in the square where the old South Jeolla provincial government building used to stand since May 18 became a national commemorative day in 1997.The square is regarded to be a site that symbolizes Gwangju citizens' resistance against the military government.