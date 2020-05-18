Pres. Moon Vows Best Efforts to Shed Light on Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed best efforts to shed light on the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising as the nation marked the 40th anniversary of the movement on Monday.In a speech at a ceremony marking the event in Gwangju, Moon stressed that the truth must come to light on violence ordered by the state, including finding out who ordered the use of military force against civilians.In particular, the president called for the cooperation of those who engaged in such military force, saying if they muster up their courage and come forward with the truth, they will see doors open toward forgiveness and compromise.Moon said the goal of unveiling the truth is to correctly record history and not to punish those responsible.The president pledged full support for a committee charged with getting to the bottom of the uprising, stressing that there will be no room for distortion and disparagement.