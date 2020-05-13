Lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang Not Considering Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Mee-hyang, a proportional lawmaker-elect from the ruling Democratic Party’s satellite Together Citizens’ Party, has brushed off some calls within the political sphere to step down.Appearing on a radio program on Monday, Yoon said she is not considering resignation while offering an apology over misgivings regarding the purchase of a shelter for victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery.Suspicions were raised that the organization that supports these victims had purchased a house in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province for far more than the market value instead of one in Seoul’s Mapo District as initially planned. The purchase was made with one billion won donated by Hyundai Heavy Industries.Yoon was the head of the organization, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, at the time of the purchase back in 2013.Yoon said the council purchased the house in Anseong after failing to find a place in Mapo with one billion won. She also denied suspicions that the Anseong house was bought for more than market price, reiterating that the organization believed it was reasonably priced when considering the quality of construction materials.