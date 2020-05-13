Menu Content

Authorities Urge Public to Remain Vigilant of Itaewon-Linked COVID-19 Infections

Authorities Urge Public to Remain Vigilant of Itaewon-Linked COVID-19 Infections

Authorities in South Korea have urged the public to remain vigilant of the latest COVID-19 cluster traced to the club district in Seoul's Itaewon, despite a stabilizing number of new infections.

As of 12 a.m. Monday, out of some 65-thousand people who have been tested in connection with the Itaewon outbreak, 168 were found to have contracted the virus, only two more than two days earlier. No additional case has been reported since noon Sunday. 

The central disaster management headquarters, however, raised concerns over quaternary infections linked to Itaewon and cases being reported in eleven cities and provinces across the country.

Stressing that there still may be asymptomatic spreaders of the virus, authorities urged everyone who visited the area between April 24 and May 6 to get tested.
