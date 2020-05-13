Civic Group for Wartime Sex Slavery Victims Faces Suspicions over House Purchase

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A South Korean civic group that advocates for the rights of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery faces fresh allegations that it favored an acquaintance of former chair Yoon Mee-hyang’s in the process of purchasing a new home for victims. This comes after the group was previously accused of embezzlement and mishandling donations.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, which advocates for the rights of victims of wartime sex slavery, purchased a house in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province in 2013.The 196-square-meter home sitting on an 800-square-meter site was part of the civic group's project to provide the surviving victims a place for refuge.Using one billion won donated by Hyundai Heavy Industries, the council purchased the house for 750 million won, more than double the price of other homes in the area.The Land Ministry's transaction price system shows the market price of similar-sized properties in Anseong ranged between 100 and 400 million won in 2013.There's a question of why the group bought the house, after its predecessor, the Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, had proposed building a new house in Seoul's Mapo District, which was considered more accessible for the victims.At the center of the controversy is Yoon Mee-hyang, then-council president and current representative-elect for the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) satellite party. Yoon was introduced to the builder through her husband's acquaintance, now DP representative-elect Lee Kyu-min.The builder, according to an article written by Yoon's husband, was the operating committee chair of a local newspaper that was run by Lee.In response to allegations that the council favored Lee and the builder in the purchase of the Anseong house, the group acknowledged Lee's involvement, but denied any improprieties in the transaction.It claimed all three final proposed sites, including another in Anseong and a third in Ganghwa County, Incheon, were priced between 700 and 900 million won and that the location was moved because housing prices in Mapo exceeded one billion won.The council, meanwhile, apologized for failing to fulfill the project and generating losses from the recent sale of the Anseong house for 400 million won, about half the purchasing price.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.