Moon Promises to Investigate Bloody Crackdown on May 18 Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Forty years ago today, in South Korea's southwestern city of Gwangju, citizens rose up against a military junta led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. The military cracked down on pro-democracy demonstrators in the city under siege, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands. South Korea commemorated the anniversary of the incident with President Moon Jae-in promising to shed light on who was responsible for the massacre.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Gov't 40th anniversary Commemoration of May 18th Democratization Movement (May 18th Square, Gwangju / May 18, 2020)]South Korea commemorated the spirit of the May 18th democratic uprising in front of the old South Jeolla provincial building, where protesters were killed while fighting against martial law troops.Marking the 40th anniversary of the historic movement on Monday, President Moon Jae-in stressed that the spirit of the uprising lives on and continues to resonate through the nation's democracy and its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Love for family and concern for neighbors became the spirit of justice. Gwangju citizens' encouragement of one another and sharing were their sources of power to cope against the overwhelming firepower of the martial law troops. Gwangju was completely isolated but there was not even a case of looting or theft. At unattended stores, [Gwangju citizens] left money and only then took products. That spirit still lives in the mind of every Korean person, becoming the source of strength in overcoming the coronavirus outbreak and taking the lead in global efforts."During the event, President Moon also promised government efforts to shed light on those responsible for the bloody crackdown.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"There will be no place for distorted facts and denigration of what happened. The truth regarding government violence shall be revealed, including who issued the command to open fire, the massacre of civilians by martial law troops, helicopter firings as well as the concealment and fabrication of facts. This is not to seek punishment but to correct history. If you take courage to confess to the truth, it will pave the way for forgiveness and reconciliation."Latest findings suggest the military opened fire on a crowd of protesters from helicopters. Official investigations estimated at least 165 civilians were killed during the ten-day uprising. Many more died due to injuries.Only about 400 politicians, including key members from the ruling and opposition parties, and families of the victims took part in the event in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.This year's ceremony was held at May 18 Democracy Square in front of the former South Jeolla Provincial Government Office, which Gwangju protesters used as their headquarters.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.