Politics

Rival Parties Commemorate Spirit of Those Sacrificed During Pro-Democracy Movement

Write: 2020-05-18 15:22:03Update: 2020-05-18 16:34:49

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties commemorated the spirit of those who sacrificed their lives in the country's pro-democracy movement, marking the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising.

In a statement Monday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) described the uprising as the "people's outcry" against Chun Doo-hwan's military dictatorship and the "spirit of peace" to protect lives and human rights.

The DP also called for the truth behind the incident and to hold those responsible to account in moving towards reconciliation and healing.

Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) floor leader Joo Ho-young vowed to pass laws to punish those who distort history and defame the victims, in reference to a previous apology issued over some party members' denigrating remarks about the uprising.

The UFP's satellite Future Korea Party(FKP) said the historic movement should serve as the foundation for national unity.
