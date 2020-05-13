Police Present Sex Chat Group Operator to Media

Photo : YONHAP News

The alleged original operator of the "Nth Room" Telegram messenger chat group that distributed sexually exploitative videos of women and minors stood before the public on Monday for the first time since he was identified by police.Moon Hyung-wook, the 24-year-old known previously by his online nickname "God God," appeared before reporters outside the Andong Police Station in North Gyeongsang Province without a cap or mask.Police were handing him over to the prosecution for potential indictment. He was detained on nine charges including violating the law on the protection of children and youth against sex offenses.When asked why he committed the crimes, he apologized to the victims and their families and said he had wrong notions about sex. He then reiterated that the number of victims stood at around 50, as he previously told police.Moon also denied any ties to Cho Joo-bin, the operator of a similar Telegram chat group known as Baksabang.