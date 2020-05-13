S. Korean Peacekeeping Troops Head to South Sudan After COVID-19 Delay

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean troops of the Hanbit Unit are heading to South Sudan on after facing a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.In a Monday briefing, Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said that following talks with the United Nations and South Sudan, the rotation has been finalized and the first group of the unit's 12th contingent will depart later in the day. The second group is scheduled to leave on June 1.The deployment was scheduled for March but was delayed at South Sudan’s request amid the outbreak. According to the spokesperson, the Hanbit Unit is the only peacekeeping troop able to rotate during May.All departing members underwent virus tests twice and all tested negative. They were also quarantined for over five weeks and received training on contingency measures.The plane carrying the troops to South Sudan will make a stopover in Ethiopia on its way back to bring home South Korean citizens stranded on the African continent due to COVID-19 lockdowns.