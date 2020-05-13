Gov't: No Infection Risk from Relapsed COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said that COVID-19 patients who are re-diagnosed after making a recovery do not pose the risk of infecting others.Starting Tuesday, those who have recovered from the illness and are released from treatment will be allowed to return to their daily routines without the need for additional virus tests or two more weeks of isolation.In a daily briefing on Monday, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said they have not found evidence that relapsed patients are contagious.Jeong said 790 people who came into contact with 285 such patients have been surveyed and no infections were detected. Authorities believe that three cases that did occur contracted the virus from other sources.The government has until now placed recovered patients in self-isolation for two more weeks after being released from treatment to monitor their symptoms for possible relapse.