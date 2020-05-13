Menu Content

Domestic

Write: 2020-05-18 16:26:36Update: 2020-05-18 16:59:59

Civic Groups Demand Ex-Dictator to Apologize, Call for Forfeiture

Photo : KBS News

Civic groups held a press conference in front of the residence of former President Chun Doo-hwan on Monday, demanding a public apology from the ex-dictator and the confiscation of his unpaid fines and property.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, the groups said the Chun family donated all their assets to the state twice in 1988 and 2013, adding that the properties should be seized unconditionally.

The groups demanded the Chun family immediately hand over all their hidden assets and real estate under false names.

They also urged the National Assembly to revise laws to extend the statute of limitations on the forfeiture that is set to expire this October.

In another press conference, civic groups urged Chun to repent and apologize to the nation for his alleged ordering of the bloody crackdown in Gwangju and other cases of violence against civilians during his seven-year rule.
