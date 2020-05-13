COVID-19 Patient Linked to Itaewon Cluster Visited Bucheon Nightclub

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmed coronavirus patient linked to the Itaewon cluster visited a nightclub in the city of Bucheon the previous weekend with authorities now tracing visitors from the night of May 9 to the early hours of May 10.According to health officials and Bucheon city, the individual who lives in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province visited Itaewon on May 1 and then the Bucheon nightclub eight days later. The person, a Vietnamese national, was diagnosed on Sunday.In a Monday briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said the new information was only discovered Sunday and that contact tracing is underway using visitor logs and credit card payment records.She asked people who visited the Merit Nightclub in Bucheon around midnight on May 9 to get tested even before officials reach out to them.Regarding the delay in determining the patient's whereabouts, another KCDC official cited language barrier and difficulty in communication.