Over 60% of Households Receive Coronavirus Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly two thirds of South Korean households have received emergency coronavirus relief funds so far.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Monday that more than eight-point-nine trillion won, or 62-point-six percent of the total budget earmarked to finance the one-off payouts, has been doled out as of Sunday.Among 21-point-seven million households nationwide, 14-point-three million, or 65-point-seven percent, have already collected the aid.The recipients include around two-point-nine low-income households that automatically received the payouts. They represent 99-point-eight percent of the group classified as the nation’s most vulnerable and received a combined one-point-three trillion won.For all other households, the payments have been provided in the form of credit card points since May 11 or in the form of vouchers or prepaid cards since Monday. The COVID-19 payouts range from 400-thousand won for single-person households to one million won for families of four or more.