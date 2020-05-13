Serious Contamination Found at Frm. US Base in Chuncheon

Photo : YONHAP News

A shuttered U.S. military base in Chuncheon was found to have been much more contaminated than initially reported, posing a challenge to the city’s development plan.The municipal government of the Gangwon provincial city said on Monday that soil samples collected near a gym within Camp Page contained total petroleum hydrocarbon(TPH) that are five to six times higher than permissible levels.The samples were from an area that was previously deemed non-problematic after soil was taken from one-meter below ground or shallower showed no excessive levels of pollutants. The latest survey inspected soil taken from two to three meters deep.The city said it plans to open a reinvestigation into the entire base area.Built on around 670-thousand square meters of land, Camp Page was permanently closed in 2005 as part of South Korea-U.S. alliance agreements to return old American base sites to the host country.The South Korean Defense Ministry later found that 60-thousand square meters within the site were contaminated and entrusted the Korea Rural Community Corporation to clean up the area through 2012.The Chuncheon city government purchased the old base site from the South Korean Defense Ministry at a cost of around 120 billion won in 2016.The planned reinvestigation will likely delay the city’s project to turn the base into a public park.