Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Monday in an expressway pileup in North Chungcheong Province involving six vehicles.Police said the collision occurred around 1:10 p.m. near the Chujeom Tunnel on the Jungbu Expressway in Goesan County, when a 14-ton truck rammed a one-ton truck from behind and a Santa Fe SUV in the next lane.The crash caused the Santa Fe to hit three other vehicles ahead of it.Two passengers in that SUV were killed on impact while the driver sustained injuries. At least nine other people caught in the collision were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.Police are investigating the accident.