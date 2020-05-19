Moon Shares S. Korea's COVID-19 Experience at WHO Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed global "solidarity and cooperation" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a special speech for the World Health Organization's annual assembly, Moon also shared how South Korea has effectively contained the coronavirus outbreak.In the World Health Assembly's video conference, Moon introduced South Koreans' quarantine efforts and active participation in social distancing. He said that South Korean citizens took their own individual freedom and turned it to an even greater freedom, making a bold choice of "freedom for all."The president also urged countries to expand cross-border humanitarian assistance and work closely together to develop vaccines and treatments.Moon said that such vaccines and treatments are public goods that must be distributed equitably to the whole world, adding South Korea fully supports the efforts of the WHO to develop vaccines and treatments.He said the Seoul government is planning to share data related to the coronavirus and offer humanitarian aid worth 100 million dollars this year for countries with poor health care systems.