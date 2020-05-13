Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Health Minister Stresses Global Cooperation on COVID-19

Write: 2020-05-19 08:54:45Update: 2020-05-19 10:48:22

Health Minister Stresses Global Cooperation on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo stressed global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the World Health Organization's annual assembly on Monday, Park said that the post-COVID-19 era will bring about drastic changes in people's lives and society. This calls for innovative efforts in diverse areas and global cooperation to recover normalcy and achieve economic recovery. 

To that end, Park called on the international community to guarantee movement of scientists, business people and health experts, to share coronavirus information in a transparent and timely manner and to actively participate in the development of vaccines and treatments. 

In the World Health Assembly's video conference, Park said that South Korea has shared its anti-virus measures and coronavirus data with the international community transparently, and will continue to do so. 

He also said that the international community should focus its political will on efforts to ensure vaccines and treatments will be provided for everyone at reasonable prices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >