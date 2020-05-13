Health Minister Stresses Global Cooperation on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo stressed global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.At the World Health Organization's annual assembly on Monday, Park said that the post-COVID-19 era will bring about drastic changes in people's lives and society. This calls for innovative efforts in diverse areas and global cooperation to recover normalcy and achieve economic recovery.To that end, Park called on the international community to guarantee movement of scientists, business people and health experts, to share coronavirus information in a transparent and timely manner and to actively participate in the development of vaccines and treatments.In the World Health Assembly's video conference, Park said that South Korea has shared its anti-virus measures and coronavirus data with the international community transparently, and will continue to do so.He also said that the international community should focus its political will on efforts to ensure vaccines and treatments will be provided for everyone at reasonable prices.