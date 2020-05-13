58% of S. Koreans in Favor of Including 1980 Gwangju Uprising in Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that six out of ten South Koreans are in favor of an idea to include the 1980 pro-democracy movement in Gwangju in a revised Constitution.In the survey released Tuesday by local news channel YTN, over 58 percent of 500 respondents said they are in favor of the idea, while 35 percent responded otherwise.The idea received positive responses from progressives, supporters of the ruling Democratic Party and all age groups except those aged over 70.President Moon Jae-in recently said in a special interview that if the amendment of the constitution is discussed again, the spirit of the May 18 Democratization Movement should be inscribed in the preamble.The poll conducted by Realmeter on Friday had a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.