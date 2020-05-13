EU Ministers: School Reopening Has Not Triggered Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Education ministers from the European Union reportedly said on Monday that the reopening of schools in 22 countries has not led to any significant increase in COVID-19 cases.According to the British daily The Guardian on Monday, the education ministers agreed in a video conference that school reopenings have not led to a significant rise in infections among children, parents or staff.The report said that of the 22 countries where schools have reopened over the last month, 17 have only allowed children to return to kindergarten settings, primary schools and the final years of the secondary level.Blaženka Divjak, Education Minister of Croatia, which holds the EU’s rolling presidency, however, suggested the positive results need to be treated with caution, saying the lack of significant increase in cases should be seen in the context of special measures taken to make schools as safe as possible.Divjak said that these schools have highly guarded conditions, keeping small groups of around 15 in classes. She added that health ministries and epidemiological services work in close cooperation to provide schools, teachers and parents with detailed recommendations on how to deal with the new situation.The conference was arranged after France reported scores of new COVID-19 cases following school reopening.French Education Minister Jean-Michel Banquer said, however, such cases would be inevitable and will not lead to major school transmissions, noting it would be more challenging for parents to keep their children at home and educate them.