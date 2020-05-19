Authorities Vow to Thoroughly Prepare for School Reopenings This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health authorities on Tuesday vowed to thoroughly prepare for school reopenings this week, which are expected to determine the success of the country's daily quarantine.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip gave the assurance at a meeting with officials, ahead of phased reopenings starting with third-year high school students on Wednesday.Kim said schools and teachers have prepared detailed quarantine regulations and that health authorities will enforce a system of promptly testing anyone showing symptoms inside schools.Spring semester for elementary to high schools, as well as kindergartens, which normally begins in early March, has been delayed five times due to concerns over the virus.Schools resumed classes through online remote learning in April and online education will likely continue concurrently with in-school learning.