UFP to Seek Probe into Corruption Allegations Surrounding Advocacy Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition United Future Party(UFP) will seek a parliamentary probe into corruption allegations surrounding the former head of a civic group that advocates for the rights of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.UFP chief deputy floor leader Kim Sung-won on Tuesday called for the ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s active participation, stressing that the public is demanding they get to the bottom of the allegations.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan and its former chair Yoon Mee-hyang, a DP representative-elect, face allegations of misspending donations and embezzlement.The UFP plans to start discussions with the DP on launching the probe soon after the 21st National Assembly opens at the end of the month.The main opposition is also considering investigations into a sexual harassment case that led to former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don's resignation and recent sexual exploitation allegations surrounding Telegram chat rooms.