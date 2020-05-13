PM Chung Confident of Quarantine Preparedness for School Reopening

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday said should the government, schools and households join quarantine efforts, students will be able to return to schools safe from COVID-19 this week.Recognizing that there are still concerns over a possible outbreak in schools during a Cabinet meeting, Chung said the current level of infection in local communities is within quarantine capacity.The prime minister urged education authorities to thoroughly prepare quarantine measures, and for students to wear masks to schools and minimize contact with each other.Referring to President Moon Jae-in's economic recovery plan announced during his inauguration anniversary speech, Chung ordered the Cabinet to put forth follow-up measures for deregulation, strengthening the employment safety net and the Korean New Deal project.