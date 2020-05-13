Japan Repeats Territorial Claims to S. Korea's Dokdo Islets

Photo : KBS News

Japan has repeated its territorial claims to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets in its latest annual diplomatic book.In its 2020 Blue Book on Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry referred to Dokdo by the Japanese name Takeshima, saying the islets are Japan's "inherent territory historically and by international law."The book claimed that South Korea is "illegally occupying" the islets for the third consecutive year.The ministry also repeated its claim from last year that Seoul affirmed in a 2015 bilateral agreement that it would be contrary to fact to use the term "sex slave" when referring to "comfort women" during World War Two. Seoul, at the time, had refuted the claim.Assessing that bilateral ties have gone through a rough patch, in reference to Tokyo's trade restrictions and Seoul's near-termination of a bilateral military intel-sharing pact, the book called South Korea "an important neighboring country" for the first time since 2017.South Korea's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, summoned a senior Japanese Embassy official to lodge a complaint against the latest claims.