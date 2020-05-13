S. Korea Strongly Protests Japan's Latest Dokdo Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has strongly protested Japan's latest territorial claims to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo.In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to retract its Dokdo claims in its 2020 diplomatic book, saying the islets are South Korea's inherent territory "historically, geographically and by international law."The ministry also vowed to sternly respond to any type of provocation involving the islets.Kim Jung-han, the ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, summoned Hirohisa Soma, a senior Japanese Embassy official, to express regret over the book's content and to urge Tokyo to retract the claims.In its 2020 Blue Book, Japan claimed the islets are its "inherent territory historically and by international law," and that South Korea is "illegally occupying" them.