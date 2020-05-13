Prosecutors, Defense Argue over US Extradition of Child Porn Site Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors and counsel for the operator of what was called the world's largest child pornography website locked horns over his extradition to the United States.At the Seoul High Court on Tuesday, the prosecution sought court approval for the extradition of Son Jong-woo, citing that a U.S. federal grand jury has indicted him on charges of advertising and distributing child porn among other crimes.Son's legal counsel, on the other hand, argued against the extradition, citing the principle of non-extradition of nationals and the possibility Son will be tried for charges other than money laundering, a charge also refuted by the defense.The defense said the U.S. would have to guarantee their client wouldn't be tried for the child porn charges, for which he has already served an 18-month sentence in South Korea.Between July 2015 and March 2018, Son operated the "Welcome to Video" child porn site on the dark web, a network within the internet that cannot be found via usual search engines and requires special browsers.The court is expected to hold an additional hearing on June 16, before making its ruling.