Prosecutors to Probe Corruption Allegations Surrounding Advocacy Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in South Korea are expected to directly investigate corruption allegations surrounding an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and its former chief Yoon Mee-hyang.According to sources within the legal community on Tuesday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office decided not to send the case to the police.If the allegations are confirmed, the prosecution is expected to seek charges of embezzlement and dereliction of duty against the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan and Yoon.The embezzlement charge will be in relation to the group and Yoon's mismanagement of donations and state funding, while the dereliction of duty charge is in regards to the purchase and sale of a house in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.Civic groups have filed complaints against Yoon, the group and its current and former board members for misspending donations and violating donation-related laws.