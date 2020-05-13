Busan College Students' Coalition Urges US to Apologize for Massacre of Gwangju Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

A coalition of progressive college students based in Busan has called on the United States to apologize for the military crackdown on civilians that occurred during the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, claiming the U.S. supported the massacre.In a news conference held in front of the U.S. consulate in Busan on Tuesday, the group said declassified State Department documents show the U.S. supported the Chun Doo-hwan regime’s military coup and provided airlift troops and weapons that were used in the massacre of Gwangju citizens.The group said a telegram written by the then-U.S. ambassador to South Korea stated that the American government and Chun’s regime had agreed to coordinate views on mobilizing special forces to suppress protesters if rallies in major cities in April 1980 intensified.The students said the U.S. should apologize for condoning and abetting Chun’s military coup and the massacre of Gwangju citizens.They added that to this day, the U.S. continues to intervene in South Korea’s affairs, including demanding Seoul pay around five times more in defense costs.