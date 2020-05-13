Gov't: High School Seniors to Attend School Every Day from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye says high school seniors will be obligated to go to school every day from Wednesday.Yoo made the remark on Tuesday as she chaired a meeting in Sejong City focused on preparations for the phased reopening of schools for elementary, middle and high school students.The minister acknowledged that the government reached the difficult decision to reopen schools while the risks of COVID-19 continue to persist.She said the efforts of some 450-thousand high school seniors working to enter college or get jobs cannot be put off indefinitely at a time when it’s uncertain when the pandemic will end. The minister also noted the possibility that this fall could witness a second wave of infections.Yoo said the Education Ministry began operating an emergency situation center and ordered all education offices nationwide to be prepared to respond around the clock to any emergency that arises.She said the government will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and promptly take additional steps if it becomes difficult to hold classes physically.The minister said students of other grades will attend school every other week, every other day or more than once a week in a bid to reduce the density of students in classrooms.